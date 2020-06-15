Barbra Streisand Helps George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Become A Disney Shareholder

Thank you Babs.

Barbra Streisand is doing her part to help Gianna “GiGi” Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd. Gianna’s official Instagram confirmed that she’s now a Disney shareholder thanks to a gift from the iconic actress.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” Gianna’s post read.

The official post also showed that Babs sent Gianna two of her studio albums, My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra. It’s unclear, and we really don’t need to know, how much stock was donated to GiGi but CNBC reported back in November that, “if you invested $1,000 in Disney 10 years ago, that investment would now be worth more than $4,600 as of Feb. 25, 2020, for a total return of around 370%.”

The news comes after little GiGi was also awarded a full-ride to Texas Southern University in Houston should she choose to attend.

“The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest,” the University said in a statement following the Houston native’s funeral. “Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.”

TSU also announced a resolution in honor of GiGi’s late dad.

A resolution from Texas Southern University was submitted to the Floyd family in recognition of the Third Ward community member. #TXSU #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/y4BExgAsnG — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) June 9, 2020

As previously reported GiGi will never have to worry about paying for college as Kanye West created a college savings fund to cover her future tuition. This came after the G.O.O.D. Music rapper donated $2 million in total contributions to support the families and the legal defenses of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Great, great news for little Gigi, it’s good to see her smile.