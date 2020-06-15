Time To Go: NeNe Leakes Got DRAGGED For Comparing Her #RHOA Treatment To The Murder Of George Floyd

NeNe Leakes Compares Her RHOA Struggles To George Floyd
- By Black Lives Matter
NeNe Leakes just does not know how to keep her damn foot out of her mouth. She has been doing it all season and hasn’t yet stopped bringing more drama to herself. This last charade is worse than anything she has said before.
NeNe went on to talk about the way she was treated on RHOA and said that she felt like George Floyd. Why? Because she felt “ganged up on” the same way he was “ganged up on.”
Word?
This is a big bag of trash and may take the cake for the most disgusting thing she has said so far.
Naturally, she has gotten majorly dragged for her comments. That’s not it. She also put her own damn booking info on a post about Black Lives Matter. What the hell is she thinking?
Hit the flip and see just how bad it’s getting for NeNe.
