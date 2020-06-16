MORE Hilariously Petty Tweets From The “Insecure” Season 4 Finale

Coronavirus walking to her car after giving Lawrence the news #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/LVYT3kw5M9 — Mobi-Wan Kenobi (@mobi_kenobi) June 15, 2020

Everyone’s still buzzing over the Season 4 finale of “Insecure” where we finally came face-to-face with Tiffany’s postpartum depression, watched (and enjoyed) Andrew & Molly’s doomed somethingship finally crumble and fake gasped at Condola‘s not-very-shocking pregnancy reveal that many of you predicted weeks ago.

Whew, it was quite the doozy stuffed with subplots that ultimately left us with a Nathan-less, Lawrence-less Issa who curved Nathan for her heart-eyed ex after their reconnection just to find out he knocked up the villainous Condola (who we’re not actuallyyyy sure is pregnant).

Yep, everybody pretty much lost (well, everybody except Condola) on a triggering night that sparked hilarious hysteria across social media that gets funnier (and pettier) by the day.

Nathan hearing Lawrence got a girl pregnant #insecurehbo pic.twitter.com/iAMGIhxb2y — Glen CoCo (@chrissy_kreme10) June 15, 2020

