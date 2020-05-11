RHOA Reunion: Porsha DESTROYING Eva, NeNe Vs. Kenya, Wendy Williams?! Who Got DRAGGED The WORST ?

When it was announced that the Real Housewives oF Atlanta reunion would happen via social distancing apps, there were skeptics that we would not get the same drama that we’d get in a face-to-face situation. Boy were we wrong. The damn digital reunion was one of the most dramatic and saucy we’ve ever seen.

NeNe and Kenya went at it again over their long-standing feud. Kandi was clowned for her sudden passiveness in all of these fights. Cynthia was…there.

But the star of the show was none other than Porsha who absolutely destroyed Eva with this moment:

This was a knockout punch that blasted Eva and shattered the internet. This was one of the most vicious moments we’ve seen and we’ve seen a lot of them. Eva felt the wrath of the entire internet.

She’s not the only one. Hit the flip to see the people who caught the WORST dragging.