Socially Distanced Departure: Eva Marcille Not Returning To #RHOA ‘I’m Thankful For The Opportunity’

NeNe’s wish was granted…

Eva Marcille is announcing that she won’t be back for another season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The Top Model turned peach holder has announced that she’s leaving the Bravo franchise after just three seasons.

In a statement given to TheJasmineBrand, Eva confirmed her departure and said she’ll continue to co-host “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and “focus on other opportunities” specifically that serve people of color.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers at the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies,” said Eva in the statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving my community on the Rickey Smiley Morning show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”

Oh yeaaaah?

Eva’s departure comes after NeNe Leakes said several times that she wasn’t a good fit for the show and suggested that her peach should go to Phaedra Parks or Kim Zolciak. It also comes after she had a rough reunion complete with “social distancing titty” shade from Porsha Williams who accused her of bad mouthing her child and said she’d “never forgive her.”

It was previously announced that “Snakegate” shader Yovanna Momplaisir will be an official cast member on the Bravo show.

Mind you, Marlo Hampton is riiiiiiiiight there ripe and ready for Eva’s peach and there’s still, of course, Tanya Sam.

Who do YOU think should rightfully receive Eva’s peach??? Yovanna, Marlo, or Tanya???