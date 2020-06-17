Celebrity Cribs: Demi Lovato And Her Bae Max Ehrich Rent Legendary $2500/Night “Invisible House” At Joshua Tree

There’s a lot going on in world these days and Demi Lovato and her bae-by boyyyy needed a little getaway where no one would bother them.

According to TMZ, instead of going to some posh foreign country or Airbnb’ing some ridiculous mansion Demi and Max Ehrich rented the super unique “invisible house” in the desert of Joshua Tree in California.

The mirrored glass and steel structure goes for $2500 per night and boasts some of the most impressive features you’ve ever seen for such a seemingly limited property. The house is deemed “invisible” because the mirrored panels reflect the surrounding desert and make it difficult to see depending on the time of day and the angle that you’re viewing it from.

The 5,500-square-foot space has four bedrooms that open up to a direct exit to the sprawling outdoors view. There is also a 100-foot-long indoor pool and a movie projection screen and sits on a 90-acre property.

Demi says she went to “work on a project” and is floating after an “amazing weekend in the magical desert”. If you ever need a dope a$$ place for a photoshoot, party, or some special event, then gather up $2500, pack a bag, and make your way out to the more-than-likely-COVID-free desert for some rest and relaxation.

Press play on the video below to take a virtual tour around the crib.