Black Keys: The Internet Seems To Suddenly Have Proof Beethoven Is Black And The Jokes Are FLYING

You know how Twitter does when it gets bored…and somehow Twitter is finding new ways to be bored. Randomly overnight a clip from a 2015 college newspaper resurfaced that had speculated that famed composer Beethoven was Black and hid his race. Twitter didn’t really need any confirmation or anything. They just ran with it because we all need some fun and joy right now.

BEETHOVEN WAS BLACK?? The plot thickens pic.twitter.com/qQMRiJhfI1 — shan 🪐 (@sshandinx) June 18, 2020

The jokes are all flying. The memes are cooking up. Twitter is reminding us why Black people on the internet are undefeated at anything.

So let’s look at the funniest reactions to the possibility that Beethoven was Black as hell.

Me listening to Beethoven after finding out he’s black pic.twitter.com/6kv4FR4rSi — 👼🏾 (@ariieevanity) June 18, 2020