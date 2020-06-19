Anderson .Paak Celebrates Juneteenth By Dropping A Visual For His Protest Track “Lockdown” [Video]

When he’s not making music, Anderson .Paak is known for his light-hearted, fun-loving personality–but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be serious when the time permits. The singer, rapper, drummer, and much more decided to celebrate Juneteenth by dropping a music video for his latest song, “Lockdown.”

The crooner confirmed the release on Thursday afternoon, sharing the track’s black-and-white cover art in which .Paak is seen rocking a face mask while holding a protest sign that reads: “The People Are Rising.”

The art in question also features the names of Black people who have been unjustly killed at the hands of police and other white people in recent history, which includes victims like Ahmaud Abrery, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Trayvon Martin, and George Floyd.

This song lets us hear a side of Anderson .Paak a lot of fans probably aren’t used to, where he reflects on the current state of the country, whether that be him touching on the racial injustices going on throughout the nation ot the surging unemployment rates due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Check out Anderson .Paak’s brand new video for “Lockdown” below to see the whole thing for yourself. The visual was directed by Dave Meyers and features cameos from Jay Rock, SiR, and more.