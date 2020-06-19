A New Legacy: Don Cheadle Reveals What It Was Like Working With LeBron James For ‘Space Jam’ Sequel [Video]

As protests continue both throughout the United States and the entire world following the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, we’re also being confronted with the reality that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over–and yet, a lot of states are implementing new plans to open more and more over the next couple of weeks. Just yesterday, popular movie theater chain AMC announced their plans to reopen for business, letting customers know they’d be able to come to the theater and enjoy a film without wearing a mask.

This message was met with a lot of mixed reviews, but whatever the case, things are slowly heading in the direction of a new normal, which means some of the movies we’ve been looking forward to for a while now might not be too far off from being released.

In honor of that fact, Don Cheadle (virtually) stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his role in the upcoming Space Jam sequel. In the interview, the actor reveals what it was like working with LeBron James on set, his show Black Monday, and more.

Check out the full conversation for yourself down below: