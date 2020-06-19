Sweet & Supple: Toya Johnson Shows Off Her Banging Slim-Fit Body After Adopting Healthy Lifestyle

Toya Johnson is looking GOOD. The happy, healthy mother and wife-to-be just posted up a fire photo of herself on Instagram, no photoshop required. Toya’s natural curves speak for themselves while wearing a blue romper with her hair down and it’s no mistake she’s looking flawless. She’s been working vigorously on it!

Toya has adopted a healthy lifestyle, sharing her quarantine workouts with her followers. Along with her hubby, the reality star has been hitting the grass and the pavement. She’s run a 5K race in the past year and held a double dutch marathon. The couple has even launched their own brand of “fat burner” power called Weight No More. The powder comes in a strawberry daiquiri flavor.

Look at them go!

We reported before that Reginae is even about a healthy, fit lifestyle, sharing her workouts and results with fans.

If you need a sign to start getting active, this is it! Keep it up, Antonia!