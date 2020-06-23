T.I.’s Soft-Spoken Teen Deyjah Seeks Support From Grandmother After Dad Embarrassed Her

“TI & Tiny’s Friends and Family Hustle” is building up to the moment where Deyjah Harris confronts her father for the hymen comments he made that broke the internet, ultimately putting her business on front street. Before their big conversation (if it ever happens), Deyjah is confiding in her grandmother about it.

In case you missed it, rapper T.I. went viral online a few months ago after claiming he stands in on his daughter’s doctor visits to ensure she’s still a virgin, asking the physician to “check” her hymen. Fans on social media were appalled by the rapper casually dropping that information. T.I. also has sons who don’t get similar treatment.

The teenager is conflicted about how she feels concerning her famous dad making statements about her gynecologist visits on his public platform. Deyjah tells her grandmother it’s going to take some more time before she reaches out to her dad who feels like he’s said nothing wrong at all.

In this clip, the soft-spoken teen is building up to the moment to approach her dad about everything. Should she be the one reaching out? Hit play.

Poor thing! Would YOU be able to forgive your dad if he did this to you?