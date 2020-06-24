Proud Mom Miss Quad Offers Fans A First Look At Her Daughter Ari

A new mommy’s excitedly sharing a glimpse of her baby girl. As previously reported Miss Quad of“Married to Medicine” fame recently revealed that she and her mother adopted a baby girl named Ari.

“It is exciting news, and there are so many moving pieces. My mom and I are extremely happy to welcome baby Ari to her new village,” the new mom told The Daily Dish in a statement. “She was born on April 8th, and since then we have been working to get her home to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity filled life.”

Now Quad’s sharing just a sneak peek of her bundle of joy.

“Life is precious, it should be protected and valued. #BlackLivesMatter,” she captioned a pic of her tiny tot gripping her finger.

Precious!

Quad also shared during an Instagram Live chat with DELUX Magazine that she’s excited to give Ari the “life she deserves” and is currently home shopping.

I’m in the process of looking for a home. Of course, everyone knows this is a home that I moved to in my transition or whatnot,” she said. “But I’m truly looking for the home that I think myself and my family will be very comfortable in.”

“Her name is Ariana. We’re going to refer to her as Ari. Super beautiful baby girl. Super beautiful,” said Quad. “I just want to be able to give her the best life possible, and I am responsible for that, and she’s gonna get that.”

Congratulations, Quad!