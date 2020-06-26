R.I.P. St. Louis Rapper Huey Of “Pop, Lock, And Drop It” Fame Gunned Down At Age 32

Sad news to wake up to on a Friday.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the rapper Huey, whose song “Pop, Lock, And Drop It” was a smash hit in 2007, was killed in a double shooting in the city of Kinloch last night. Kinloch is adjacent to Ferguson, the St. Louis-area city where Michael Brown was killed back in 2014.

Lawrence Franks Jr., Huey’s government name, was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound around 11pm while standing the in the front yard of the house where he lived on, *deep sigh*, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Huey’s cousin took to Twitter to confirm the news after rumors began to spread about the rappers murder.

They killed my lil cousin😢 https://t.co/jgrv7cqJHV — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020

At this time police don’t have a motive nor a suspect.

Back in 2007, the newspaper interviewed Huey about his upbringing in foster care with biological parents who suffered from substance abuse.

“It was really rough,” said Huey, the youngest of four children. “My mama and daddy were on drugs. My brother was in and out of jail. The foster people were chasing me. It was crazy.”

Huey has a teenage daughter named Lawryn who we can only imagine is absolutely devastated right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all of Huey’s family and friends at this time.