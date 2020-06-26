Megan Thee Stallion Sparks MESSY Online Feud Between Eazy-E’s Daughters
Iyanla, Fix It! Megan Thee Stallion Sparks MESSY Feud Between Eazy-E’s Daughters After Sampling “Boyz-n-the-Hood” Track
Real controversial girl sh**!
It looks like Megan Thee Stallion is unwillingly at the center of a hard-to-follow fight between a handful of Eazy-E’s kids. Several arguments popped-off between the siblings all because of the Texas rapper sampling “Boyz-N-The-Hood”, their late dad’s hit song. Apparently, none of his offspring are getting paid off of his legacy, and that’s where the problem lies (we think).
Let’s try to break it down!
Hours before the release of Meg’s song sampling Eazy-E was released, his daughter Henree Wright, aka ReeMarkable, posted an Instagram video expressing her frustration over the single. The unhappy young woman, a rapper herself, was upset that holders of Eazy-E’s musical rights gave clearance to other rappers while denying her request to sample her father’s work.
“I’m straight bothered and I don’t really get bothered, but I’m not bothered by these dope-a** artists that’s making these dope-a** pieces of merch or these dope-a** musicians that’s are making these dope a** songs. As long as y’all are paying homage to my father, I fu** with that 100 percent, right? What I’m bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the OK button and say, ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it. ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write sh** off for. We’ve been trying forever.”
View this post on Instagram
So tired of the bullshit games we gotta keep playing , I’m done being quite ! We want involvement when it come to our daddy , tired of my sister crying about the unfairness . I’m fed the fuck up … WE EAT OFF NOTHING MY DADDY LEFT BEHIND. What ever y’all see Us have we hustled to get . Shit too lame we get papers thrown at us but others don’t . We just wanna be apart of the legacy too …
Yikes! It wasn’t long before Ebie Wright, Eazy’s other daughter, popped up online with her own video that questioned ReeMarkable’s motives behind her Insta-rant.
She was not her for her “sister”…and she didn’t mince words at all.
Hit the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.