McMagic: McDonald’s Launches $500K Scholarship Fund For HBCU Students Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Black and positively poppin’…

McDonald’s USA is doing its part to help students affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The company recently announced the launch of its $500,000 Black & Positively Golden® Scholarship Fund aimed at students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The fund will help continue their education this fall, despite impacts of COVID-19.

The fund is facilitated by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and scholarships will be distributed for the 2020-2021 academic year. The announcement comes in conjunction with the launch of the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture: Unstoppable Virtual Experience, in which McDonald’s officially kicks off its partnership with the ESSENCE Girls United HBCU initiative.

The multi-week program kicks off this fall with inspiring virtual events for student entrepreneurs. Through this program, McDonald’s will also award seed capital and exclusive mentoring opportunities to select participants.

HBCU students can apply for a Black & Positively Golden scholarship now through August 3, by clicking here. For more information on McDonald‘s Black & Positively Golden movement, follow @wearegolden on Instagram.