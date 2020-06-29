McDonald's 500K Scholarship Fund For HBCU Students
McMagic: McDonald’s Launches $500K Scholarship Fund For HBCU Students Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
View this post on Instagram
Calling all dream chasers! There's nothing like the HBCU experience, and @mcdonalds wants to support your journey. Today we announced with @TMCF_HBCU a $500,000 Black & Positively Golden® Scholarship Fund to help students attending Historically Black Colleges & Universities carry on the legacy of #blackexcellence! Salute to last year’s scholars Jordan and Jaiden! 👩🏾🏫 👨🏾💻🔗 Link in bio to apply! #HBCU #AmplifyBlackVoices
McDonald’s USA is doing its part to help students affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The company recently announced the launch of its $500,000 Black & Positively Golden® Scholarship Fund aimed at students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The fund will help continue their education this fall, despite impacts of COVID-19.
The fund is facilitated by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and scholarships will be distributed for the 2020-2021 academic year. The announcement comes in conjunction with the launch of the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture: Unstoppable Virtual Experience, in which McDonald’s officially kicks off its partnership with the ESSENCE Girls United HBCU initiative.
The multi-week program kicks off this fall with inspiring virtual events for student entrepreneurs. Through this program, McDonald’s will also award seed capital and exclusive mentoring opportunities to select participants.
HBCU students can apply for a Black & Positively Golden scholarship now through August 3, by clicking here. For more information on McDonald‘s Black & Positively Golden movement, follow @wearegolden on Instagram.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.