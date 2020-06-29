2020 BET Award Winners
Were YOU Watching? Lizzo, Roddy Rich, Megan & More 2020 BET Award Winners
Last night’s virtual BET Awards went down and some of your faves racked up trophies. As previously reported, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BET enlisted”an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content” for a virtual ceremony. This year’s show hosted by Amanda Seales marked the 20th anniversary of the awards and BET’s 40th anniversary.
Amanda noted that we as a community “deserve a break” and hoped the BET Awards would serve as so. She also quipped that much to no one’s surprise, Terry Crews wasn’t available for this year’s occasion.
“Terry Crews couldn’t make it, not surprised!”
OOP!
“When I say, ‘We,’ I mean all us Black folks watching the kneeling,” said Seales. “The ‘I take responsibility’ vids and saying to ourselves, ‘Wow, y’all goofy.’ Because America is acting brand-new about racism.”
“Like,Dr. Martin Luther the King Jr. was doing all them speeches for album interludes,” Seales continued. “Now they’re talking about Juneteenth. It’s dope, but you all don’t let them Cinco de Mayo our day. If we ain’t watchful, every June 19th, folks will be wearing Frederick Douglas wig hats, ordering Harrietini’s off the drink special. Then we have the protest we’ve been out marching and this new eruption of consciousness has been beautiful. But keep it real though; Some of you were on the protest because the club is closed.”
During the show, Lizzo took home the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist…
and Megan Thee Stallion won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.
Burna Boya also won Best International Act and accepted his award from Naomi Campbell.
Album of the Year
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Video of the Year
DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Best New International Act
Sha Sha
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Best Movie
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”
BET Her Award
Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”
