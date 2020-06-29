2020 BET Awards: Check Out Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe X Halle & More Must-See Performances [Video]

With many of us still completely quarantined as the coronavirus numbers surge throughout the United States, we’ve all been looking forward to this year’s BET Awards for a night of entertainment, self-reflection, and celebration. Even though the show itself had to be modified due to social distancing restrictions, celebrities chimed in from all over the globe to accept awards and bless us with some pre-recorded performances that seriously stopped the show.

One performance that still has people talking is Megan Thee Stallion, who performed her new single, “Girls In The Hood” along with her bonafide hit, “Savage.” Everyone’s favorite Hot Girl drove out to the desert and formed the most badazz biker gang possible, riding ATVs and wearing all leather as her and her backup dancers gave it their all.

And of course, Meg put those bionic knees to use during some amazing choreography to Beyoncé’s “Savage” remix vocals.

Another favorite performance of the night was from Chloe X Halle, who gave us a taste of two of their recent singles, “Forgive Me” and “Do It.”

It’s no secret that this sister duo puts a lot of time and effort into these performances, which is made obvious by how naturally the vocals and choreography come to both of them. This performance features two different set-ups for “Forgive Me” and “Do It,” going back and forth between the two as Chloe X Halle harmonize to perfection. They’ve been killing these performances from home all quarantine long, and Sunday night’s was no different.

Check out more performances from the 2020 BET Awards including Lil Wayne, Summer Walker and Usher, Anderson .Paak and Jay Rock, SiR and D. Smoke, and DaBaby and Roddy Ricch: