BET Awards ’20: Beyoncé To Receive Humanitarian Award; Tributes To Kobe Bryant & Little Richard Announced

This weekend, BET will host the 2020 BET Awards, virtually, of course, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still running wild throughout the U/S. Today, BET is giving us a peek into what we can expect along with a look at the performers for the digital event. They also announced that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be honored with the highly prestigious Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show.

A global phenomenon, Beyoncé is one of the most successful artists to date, with over 100 million records sold worldwide, numerous awards, including 24 Grammys, and a catalog of timeless music. Along with her illustrious music career, she has acted in several films including Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, and most recently Disney’s The Lion King, which became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. On top of her numerous successes, Beyoncé is also a philanthropist who has created several initiatives to give back to the world at large.

I think we can all agree that Queen Bey is more than deserving of the prestigious award.

In addition, BET will honor the legends we lost in the past year. Lil Wayne will pay tribute to his late mentor and friend, Kobe Bryant and the multitalented Wayne Brady will honor Little Richard.

Other performances for the night will include Alicia Keys, Black Thought, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jay Rock, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, and YG, with performances by BET Amplified Artists, Masego and Lonr. who are set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists.