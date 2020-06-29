Pure Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen Crashes Right-Wing Washington Rally To Lead A Racist Sing-Along [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen Crashes Right-Wing Rally To Lead Racist Sing-Along
Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again.
Over the weekend, the comedian–who is known for his commitment to trolling the least-suspecting victims– infiltrated the “March for Our Rights 3” rally. Cohen showed up to the right-wing militia event in Olympia, Washington dressed as a country singer before leading the crowd in a hateful, racist song.
According to reports from The Daily Beast, Sacha wore overalls and fake facial hair as he sang about Former President Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization, and the “Wuhan flu.” Some of the lyrics to his absolutely insane song include:
“Dr Fauci, what we gonna do?/Inject him with the Wuhan flu…/Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do?/Lock her up like we used to do.”
But the trolling gets even more intricate.
According to event organizers, Cohen initially disguised himself as the head of a political action committee that wanted to sponsor the rally. Then, he ended up hiring his own security, who prevented the organizers from removing him from the stage or pulling the plug on his performance once things started to go left.
“He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting s**t,” Yelm City Councilman James Blair wrote on Facebook after the event. “His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator.”
The councilman went on to allege that Cohen was whisked away in a “private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape route” after the crowd caught on and turned on him.
There’s a good chance Cohen pulled this prank for Season 2 of his Showtime series Who is America?–but we’ll just have to wait and see what else the comedian has up his sleeve.
