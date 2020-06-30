Teairra Mari Looks The BEST She’s Ever Looked And Here’s PROOF

Quarantine Glo Up: Home Bawdy’d Teairra Mari Looks The BEST She’s Ever Looked And Here’s PROOF

- By
1 of 6

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Teairra Mari looks soooo good at home on the couch these days, who would’ve thought that??? First off, we’d like to congratulate the singer for “finding the best version” of herself, as she puts it in an Instagram caption. She truly glows.

Fans of ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” watched as Teairra sometimes broke down into tears trying to stay happy and sober while she dealt with alcohol addiction in front of millions. After an intervention was staged by her friends and coworkers on LHHH, not a lot has been said about her sober living, but you see the progress Teairra has made.

She shines in photos, even without the glam.

Teairra has an Instagram feed full of fire selfies and empowering affirmations we LOVE to see.

View this post on Instagram

Take control‼️🖤

A post shared by Teairra Mari (@misstmari) on

Hit the flip to see more of Teairra Marie’s quarantine glow up.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Bangers, For Your Information, Multi
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.