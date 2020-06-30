So Into TRUTH: Tamia Succinctly Shuts Down Fabolous’ Throat Surgery Claims

“Who said that???” That’s the question that’s being asked after a certain rapper made claims about a certain songstress having a medical procedure.

If you tuned in to the latest VERZUZ battle between Jadakiss and Fabolous then there was a moment when Fabolous dished on his hit “So Into You” that has two different versions, one with Tamia and one with Ashanti.

According to Fab, he wanted Tamia to rerecord the track with him that used her solo 1998 hit but she was busy “having throat surgery” and Ashanti was used instead. He added that Ashanti was too busy to shoot the video because her career was “scorching”, so he reached back out to Tamia, who ultimately did record her own version of the track and appeared in the video.

Kind of confusing, but peep the quotes below.

“How this happened too—because it’s a lot of back and forth about how it was Tamia and Ashanti. Tamia is who the original song came from. Tamia was getting surgery on her throat at the time when we did the song. So we got Ashanti to do the song. And then when we did the video, she was back. She got her sh*t back together. And Ashanti was running all around. Ashanti was scorching. And a little bit Irv too. You know Irv Gotti. Ashanti was scorching at this time so we couldn’t get her schedule wise. So, we came back with Tamia and she laid the vocals after her throat surgery.”

According to Ashanti herself that’s untrue; “Nooooooo Ima text u and tell u the real story!!! [three crying laughing emojis,” wrote the songstress in Fab’s comments as seen by MadameNoire.

Similarly, Tamia herself is saying Fab’s story is untrue as well. The songstress uploaded a pic of her albums on Instagram.

“ 25 years, 8 albums, 0 throat surgeries,” she captioned the pic.

LMAO, Tamia’s clearly setting the record straight.

What do YOU think about her explanation to the Fabolous throat surgery claims???