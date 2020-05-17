Chatty Patty: Fat Joe Tells Ashanti That Ja Rule & Irv Gotti Wanted J. Lo On “What’s Luv” Instead Of Her [Video]

While a big majority of the world is still having to practice social distancing as they try to return to semi-normal, no industry has more clear of a schedule than the music industry. While some businesses and industries are reopening, the majority of the entertainment industry, celebrities, and artists generate revenue via paid appearances, live shows, and club appearances. With gatherings of those sizes not allowed to resume any time soon, most are spending their days on Instagram live in the name of content, which has provided us with some unexpected groups of people conversing with each other on IG live.

This weekend, Fat Joe was the latest to go live to entertain the people, and luckily for everyone tuned in, he was joined by the beautiful Ashanti. While the two old collaborators caught up, Joe took time to drop a surprising story on the songstress.

Joe told her about a time when her A-Team, Ja Rule and Irv Gotti, called him into the studio in the middle of the night to hear a new mix of his song, “What’s Luv?” featuring Ashanti. Then, they followed up by saying they wanted to scrap Ashanti from the record and replace her with Jennifer Lopez. The angle they wanted to play off of was Joe and J. Lo both being Latino and showing unity alongside Ja Rule.

The story seemed like a true gossip / dirty macking moment, especially since Ashanti’s body language suggests she’s stunned by this revelation. Of course, Joe goes on to champion himself as the savior who stood up for her and refused to let her be robbed of the moment. As far as how true this story, is we won’t know but for now, but it’s crazy to see Ashanti being just as shocked as us when Joe tells the story.