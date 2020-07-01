“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Hazel E Says She Fears De’Von May Be With Her For The “Clout”

Happy Hump Day! It’s the first of the month, which means rent is due, but it also means we’re now only a day away from the season premiere of the latest iteration of WeTV’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”. Fortunately you don’t even have to wait to get a sneak peek It’s already clear that Hazel E came to the show with every intention of getting PLENTY of airtime, but things turn a little awkward in one of the campers first exercises when Hazel opens up about feeling vulnerable and fearing that De’Von, who is almost 15 years younger than her might only be there for clout. It’s a rare moment for the normally confident rapper/reality star and while some of the other couples react strongly to her admission, De’Von is quick to say that even her doubts won’t sway him from loving her. But Judge Toler sees something different in his response. Check out the clip below:

Do you agree that De’Von isn’t truly hearing Hazel E? Or is he just hoping to reassure Hazel so much that he didn’t fully process what she’s actually worried about? Do you think this relationship has the makings for long term happiness?

Tune in for WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” airing Thursday, July 2 at 9pm.