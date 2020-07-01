Damn Gina! Is Tisha Campbell-Martin Confirming August Alsina’s Stories About Scandalous Smith S-E-X-tra Curriculars?

Did Tisha Campbell just confirm that August Alsina is telling the truth? Tuesday night the internet imploded after R&B singer August Alsina alleged having an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith WITH WILL SMITH’s blessings, during an hour long interview with Angela Yee. A rep for Jada claims Alsina’s allegations are “Absolutely not true!!” but August is standing by his story and has kept the interview up.

But the plot only thickened when Tisha Campbell-Martin, who was married to Duane Martin for YEARS, posted a message on her Instagram account that read:

The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable.

She captioned her message, “Don’t have to say a word… God reveals ALL Can’t put a spin on that!”

Duane Martin, who is also an actor and producer, is at this point ALMOST more famous for being best friends with Will Smith. And there have been lots of rumors to follow that friendship, which we’re too classy to repeat but we’re sure your browser can fill you in.

Tisha’s message was posted within two hours of August posting his interview, which if our math serves us right, is just enough time to watch a 1 hour interview, then stumble onto an appropriate message to repost and craft a caption for.

It seems highly unlikely that Tisha is going to come out and confirm anything — BUT — does her message make August Alsina’s story more or less believable?