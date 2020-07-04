‘We Need More Female Rappers In The Game’: Gucci Mane Speaks On Signing More Women To The New 1017

Gucci Mane Speaks On Signing More Women To 1017
Gucci Mane wants to do his part in making sure women are properly represented in the world of hip-hop.
As the veteran rapper was assembling the roster for his newly rebranded record label, The New 1017, Gucci made an effort to give every artist a chance, regardless of their gender.
“We need more female rappers in the game,” he said during a recent interview with XXL. “I had female artist one time, right. My whole thing is I’m not gonna just replace no artist. I’m gonna give female artists a chance, you get what I’m saying? I’m embracing the female artist, like, she hard? I’m f***in’ with it. It ain’t gonna be like, I’m starting my label and this gonna be my token female artist. No.”
The Atlanta artist’s imprint features three new male artists–Pooh Shiesty, Big Scarr, and Foogiano–along with two new female artists, K Shiday and Enchanting. Both of the women signed to Gucci appeared on his newly released projected, Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, under the moniker “So Icy Girlz.” While that led some to believe K Shiday and Enchanting are operating as a duo, Gucci made sure to clarify that this isn’t the case.
“I want some So Icy Boyz. ‘Cause whoever I sign naturally we gonna call ourselves the So Icy Boyz. That’s natural,” he said. “So my whole thing was I’ma sign two dope females and just off the drip I’m naturally gonna call them the So Icy Girlz, but they’re solo artists, they’re not a group. It’s like me, Foogiano, Pooh and Scarr. We all solo artists but we’re the So Icy Boyz. So, I wanted to start that type of movement with females, you know what I’m saying? Empower them and boss them up.”
