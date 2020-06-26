Cardi B Was (Falsely) Accused Of Having A Fake Instagram…But THESE Celebrities Actually Have Fake Social Media Accounts

Earlier this week “CardiBIsOverParty” started trending as fans (namely fans of a certain Barbie-loving rapper) thought they’d dug up a fake Instagram account Cardi B was using to insult other celebrities. Cardi was quick to kill the rumors:

“I’m like, ‘What the f***…I didn’t even do anything, what I did?’…I guess they’re editing…or they’re claiming I have a fake Instagram, like I don’t know, these people must think I’m a 15-year-old girl.”

“I don’t have issues with none of these girls…I don’t even talk to people like that. … Stop trying to make these fake s*** up, I don’t care if y’all trying to cancel me for something else but don’t make lies about me. It’s tiring, it’s annoying.”

Cardi is just the latest in the long list of people whose possible fake accounts have captivated the world. We are always looking to see who has the fake accounts, who is using Finsta and who is secretly seeing the things we see about them.

So who DOES actually have a fake account? Hit the flip to find out for yourselves.