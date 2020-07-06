Getting Grown: Erykah Badu’s Beautiful Daughter Puma Celebrates Her 16th Birthday

Didn’t cha know? Erykah Badu’s daughter is growing up beautifully before our eyes.



Puma Emme Ya Sabti celebrated her 16th birthday this weekend surrounded by her friends and her famed mother. The Texas teen was treated to hairstyling from celebrity stylist/Megan Thee Stallion’s “frenn” Jonathan Wright who put her in a crimson-colored wig for the occasion.

Puma’s parents, Erykah, and rapper The D.O.C., also did a cute co-parenting video reflecting on Puma’s birth. According to Erykah, she welcomed Puma on Super Bowl Sunday and her child came “a rolling out.” All the while Erykah was in labor she said the D.O.C. was distracted watching the game.

Erykah: “You were looking at the labor then back at the screen, then at the labor and saying ‘Touch down!’ I thought you were talking to me.” D.O.C.: “16 years ago Puma was born, for the first year of life or so I never let her touch the floor. Me and my baby we danced and now she’s dancing… Erykah: “at her sweet 16 party….” D.O.C.: “Puma you are beginning your moves into motherhood and because your mother is such an amazing woman, I don’t worry a lot about you. Not to mention you’re a great kid and your heart is really good. […]I’m going to quit my job and become D.O.C. security for you,” he added while Erykah joked that her “Sweet 16” pics looked like “Sweet 31.” Erykah: “Puma, you are prepared for this life and I don’t think you’re not ready for the world, I think the world not ready for you.”

D.O.C. added that Puma is an “improvement on the original decision”; Erykah herself.

Now THAT was a sweet video that she can cherish forever.

Like her mother, Puma likes to sing and she has a Puma Curry-Wright YouTube channel. This super beautiful young lady is the younger sister of Erykah’s son, Seven, and the older sister of Erykah’s youngest child, Mars.

Happy birthday to Puma; see more from her sweet 16 on the flip.