Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Tweets From 4th Of July Weekend

i asked somebody how hot it is outside they send me this : 😂 pic.twitter.com/8fyyECc9yx — 🥶 (@ishnocap) July 3, 2020

We already celebrated our 4th of July on Juneteenth but took advantage of the sales, perfect weather, quarantine cookouts and a rare holiday weekend that started on Thursday during the first Essence Fest-less weekend everrrr.

Yep, these past few days were a vibe filled with good energy, masked up kickbacks, exciting streaming premieres (“Hamilton” is on Disney+!), new Pop Smoke bangers to add to your quarantine turn up list and Saweetie leveling up into the coolest baddie alive at a stressful time for everybody struggling to stay sane in this global pandemic.

Happy 4th of July! 🤣 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TiKOveIFI0 — Best Videos 🎬🍿 (@30SECVlDEOS) July 4, 2020

Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest 4th of July tweets on the flip.