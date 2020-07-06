Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Tweets From 4th Of July Weekend
We already celebrated our 4th of July on Juneteenth but took advantage of the sales, perfect weather, quarantine cookouts and a rare holiday weekend that started on Thursday during the first Essence Fest-less weekend everrrr.
Yep, these past few days were a vibe filled with good energy, masked up kickbacks, exciting streaming premieres (“Hamilton” is on Disney+!), new Pop Smoke bangers to add to your quarantine turn up list and Saweetie leveling up into the coolest baddie alive at a stressful time for everybody struggling to stay sane in this global pandemic.
Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest 4th of July tweets on the flip.
