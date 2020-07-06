Clownery Consequences: Amy Cooper Facing Criminal Charges For Karen-y Cop Calling Incident

WELP!

UPDATE: Amy Cooper, the woman who called the police on Black bird watcher Christian Cooper, will be charged with filing a false report pic.twitter.com/rIi2qBb75N — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 6, 2020

Something ’bout those chickens, they always come home to roost.

Amy Cooper, the Satanic Soup Cookie white woman who potentially risked the life of black bird watcher Christian Cooper by calling the police to falsely report being “threatened by an African-American man” has been charged. The news comes from the Manhattan D.A. who released a statement stating that the Central Park pooch slinger’s facing a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

“Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree,” said Cyrus R. Vance, the Manhattan district attorney. “We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

"I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.” https://t.co/F3h1Ys6UDn — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) July 6, 2020

As previously reported Amy already apologized for her abhorrent behavior—but clearly that wasn’t enough to save her.

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family, it was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended…everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.” “When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury,” she continued.

Sure thing, sis!

In the wake of the incident, Amy’s dog was briefly surrendered to a rescue organization and Amy lost her job at investment management company Franklin Templeton. NewsOne adds that calls were made to have her banned from Central Park for life. The video which was released on the same day as footage of George Floyd’s murder has amassed 44 million views.

She’s been issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled for arraignment on October 14.

What do YOU think about Amy Cooper’s criminal charge??? Silly games beget silly prizes.