Excellence With Caring: FAMU Alumna Tiffany Williams Launches Givly App To Support Underserved HBCUs

Famed philanthropist and FAMU alumna Tiffany Williams is elevating new-age philanthropy with the Givly app that engages and empowers HBCU alums (and those supporting HBCUs) to give back to schools in desperate need of monetary support.

Founded in 2018, Givly allows impact-driven millennial donors to streamline the intersection of philanthropy and technology with unique features that include the ability for donors to create an account profile to track a giving goal and see a breakdown of their giving all in one place.

The Forbes-featured, Black woman-owned digital company was one of twelve (12) companies chosen to participate in the sixth cohort of WISTEM–a women-led tech startup accelerator program at one of the country’s largest entrepreneurial tech incubators, 1871.

Currently, Givly is powering an HBCU Giving Challenge lead by FAMU with eight other HBCUs: Claflin University, North Carolina Central University, Alabama A&M University, Florida Memorial University, Jackson State University, Edward Waters College, Langston University and Southern University.

The challenge started on Juneteenth and ends this Wednesday, July 8th. To participate, follow the directions below:

For more info on Givly, click here.