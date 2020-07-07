ISSA Bop: Tobe Nwigwe’s “I NEED YOU TO…” Is The Justice Anthem We Need Right Now

Big Salute to Tobe Nwigwe for using his voice for this incredible call to action. The Houston rapper saw his new anthem “I NEED YOU TO” go viral after releasing it on Instagram and YouTube. In the 45 second clip for the video, Nwigwe looks directly into the camera before launching into the song “I NEED YOU TO” which continues with, “Arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor. All of y’all who think we need more evidence you goofy. I said arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor. And Elijah McClain too. Y’all hoed that boy.” He repeats the refrain, while flanked on either side by his wife Fat and frequent collaborator Lanell Grant, who also produced the anthem. The three perform simple choreography that corresponds with each lyric. It’s so simple, so profound and moving. Watch the clip below.

The YouTube video has nearly 15K views but the version Tobe posted on his Instagram has just under 350K views.

Nwigwe has been using his influence to bring attention to the murder of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, KY EMT shot dead while sleeping after police executing a no-knock warrant at the WRONG address back in March. Only one of the officers involved has been fired from the police force and no charges have been filed. Tobe has also called for the arrest of the police who killed Elijah McClain last year.

We’re looking forward to more movement music from Tobe Nwigwe. Keep up the good fight brother.