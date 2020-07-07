Pure Comedy: Freddie Gibbs Stops By ‘Desus & Mero’ To Explain His Beef With DJ Akademiks [Video]

While the internet doesn’t agree on much, every so often, we all put aside our differences and come together to go in on DJ Akademiks. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero know about this first hand, as they had their own beef with the blogger a couple years back. Now, Freddie Gibbs is joining the list of people who don’t vibe with the Everyday Struggle host, so it’s only right he stop by Desus & Mero to discuss his internet beef with Akademiks with people who know exactly what he’s going through.

Once fans saw that Freddie Gibbs was going to be a guest on the Showtime series on Sunday, they already knew the Akademiks clowning would be at an all time high. It all started when the man who for some reason labels himself a DJ called Freddie Gibbs irrelevant, which came after the rapper compared his finances to Jeezy’s. The beef made its way over to Twitter, where Ak and Gibbs went back and forth, arguing over which one of them had more money–which really just turned into Freddie trolling Akademiks and his fans.

For a full breakdown on why these two are actually beefing and a good laugh, check out Freddie Gibbs’ interview with Desus & Mero down below: