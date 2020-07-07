For Your Viewing Pleasure: City Girls Team Up With Doja Cat To Give ‘Business Casual’ A New Meaning In The Visual For “Pussy Talk” [Video]

JT and Yung Miami–also known as the City Girls–are teaming up with Doja Cat for their latest music video. They gave fans a treat by dropping the DAPS-directed visual for “Pussy Talk” this week, showcasing just how fine all three of them are, in case we forgot over the past few months while quarantined.

The video features different scenes throughout the course of the visual, but most prominently, all three ladies can be seen in an office, where they give new meaning to the term “business casual.” Donning fishnets, low cut blazers, and some red bottom heels, sorting through file and answering phones has never looked so good.

Elsewhere in the visual, Yung Miami and JT can also be seen dining at a fancy table and wearing some more formal outfits, along with another set up where they’re joined by Doja Cat once again. In this scene, the trio all put on a pair of golden cat ears and head to the jungle wearing all gold ensembles, where they also utilize some cheeky fruit analogies that hint back to the name of the song.

See how delectable JT, Yung Miami, and Doja Cat look for yourself in the brand new visual for “Pussy Talk” down below: