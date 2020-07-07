Fair Or Foul: Kylie Jenner Wore A Black Woman Designer’s Dress And Got DRAGGED For Not Doing THIS

Kylie Jenner has a very very long history of stealing and yanking ideas, clothes, themes, pics and pretty much everything imaginable from Black women. So naturally everything she does regarding Black women falls under the microscope. Last night, Kylie, posted a pic of a dress she bought from a Black woman designer in London called Loud Brand Studios. (Buy their stuff here.)

Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. 🤡 @LoudBrndStudios is the designer! pic.twitter.com/XtdW6mkRqC — Zoey (@zoeyy227) July 7, 2020

There was one problem: Kylie didn’t tag the company in the pic. This caused a ton of outrage over whether or not she owed the woman a tag since she apparently purchased the clothes herself.

y’all bullied kylie jenner into tagging that woman and i love to see it pic.twitter.com/DO9Z9e9dJN — lotus (@flyyylotus) July 7, 2020

It didn’t matter because Twitter came for that a$$. That prompted Kylie to tag them in her pic.

Then they all hashed it out on Twitter, even though it doesn’t appear that the designer was even bothered in the first place.

Now, let’s put some shine on Loudbrandstudios, from their site:

Loudbrandstudios is a conceptualised brand that honours limited timeless pieces. Curated and designed in London, Founder & Creative Director Jedidiah Duyile wanted to produce pieces that reminded women of just how sexy they are. Our main inspiration stems from an appreciation of the vintage casual inspired looks of the early 2000’s with a modern day twist. Our fabrics sourced in London are of the highest quality ensuring we provide comfortability and ease. We hope you enjoy exploring our space and find items you’ll be able to treasure.

Was it fair or foul? Did Kylie OWE them a tag? Did anyone really need to defend her?