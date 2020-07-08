Shady AF: #BlackInkCHI’s Ryan Henry Blasts Production For Two-Timey Womanizer Portrayal On TV

Ryan Henry is responding online after fans were calling him out for looking like a two-timer on TV.

Scenes were played earlier this week on “Black Ink Chicago” that led fans to think the tattoo business owner was playing two women but, the reality star says don’t be fooled! Ryan explained in a series of tweets that it’s all editing and he’s setting the record straight because he has kids in real life who are looking up to him.

In the first tweet, Ryan clarifies that he was never seriously seeing Miss Kitty, his ‘love interest’ from last season. He implies that is was producers asking him to ‘sh** on her’ for ratings. He also clarifies his relationship with his kids’ mom, Rachel, for fans thinking he’s “cheating” on her.

I never started a relationship with Kit. Last season edited a convo where I stated “if we are filming scenes where ppl r starting to believe that WE ARE IN A RELATIONSHIP, I’m still not gonna play you & …. etc etc” because I was requested to sh** on her. It led y’all to believe that I started a relationship with her and immediately took Rachel on a trip and started a relationship with her too. This is false. We go on a family trip every year no matter what it was her parents 40th anniversary. Rachel & I have been separated over 2yrs &have never gotten back 2gether. At any cost we still take entire family trips 2create the memories for all of our children regardless of relationship statuses. Voiceovers from scenes 3 years ago telling each other “I love you” were added.

Ryan wasn’t done clearing his name! He alleges that production company Big Fish outright sabotaged his integrity for ratings.

