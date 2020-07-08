A Lil’ Positivity: Kyrie Irving Set To Produce A TV Special Seeking Justice For Breonna Taylor

Brooklyn baller Kyrie Irving, along with other celebrities, will take part in a TV special that calls for justice for Breonna Taylor.

According to reports from ESPN, Irving will produce a program called #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor, which is set to premiere on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on PlayersTV digital and broadcast network. This special will feature calls for action in response to the 26-year-old EMT’s death, which includes pleas to both local and state officials, advocacy for voter registration, and encouraging people on social media to make posts that bring attention to her case.

In addition to Kyrie, Common, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Jemele Hill, and more celebrities will make appearances in the special. #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor is going to continue Kyrie’s mission of shining a light on societal issues and bringing attention to police brutality, as the baller aims to show how Black women are disproportionally represented in these spaces.

“[It is] critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women,” Irving told ESPN.

Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police back in March after plainclothes officers issued a no-knock warrant at her apartment in the middle of the night. Authorities were serving a narcotics warrant, but no drugs were ever found at her home. They shot Taylor eight times while she was asleep.

Since the details of this tragedy went public, Louisville PD has been under fire in hopes the city will arrest the police officers who murdered the EMT worker–but unfortunately, they still have not been held accountable.