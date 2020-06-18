Baller Beef: Kevin Durant Calls Kendrick Perkins A ‘Sell Out’ After He Labels Kyrie Irving’s Calls To Cancel The Season A Distraction

The conversations surrounding the return of the NBA season continue to divide platers.

On Wednesday, Kevin Durant shook things up when he called his former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, a “sell out” in an Instagram comment section. His labeling of Perkins was in regards to his comments about Kyrie Irving‘s opposition to a restarting the season in the midst of the ongoing protests over police brutality and systemic racism across the country and the world.

The day prior, Perkins appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and went in on Irving for showing a “lack of leadership,” also accusing him of being a “distraction” as he attempts to lead a movement of players pushing for the 2019-20 season to be cancelled completely. As Kendrick sees it, since Irving is one of the NBPA’s Vice Presidents, he had already been involved in discussions about a return to play, alleging that Kyrie voted in favor of coming back.

Kendrick Perkins calls Kyrie Irving ‘confused’ and is showing a ‘lack of leadership’ pic.twitter.com/zAeMYl4KKo — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 17, 2020