Here For It: Janelle Monáe Says Playing Marvel’s Storm Has Always Been One Of Her Dreams

Janelle Monáe could be apart of the MCU sometime in the future.

Because of Disney’s recent and long-awaited acquisition of 20th Century Fox, fans of the franchise have been excitedly waiting for a Marvel Cinematic Universe that includes their favorite X-Men. With rumors steadily been circulating about the next generation of mutants, Janelle Monáe decided to throw her name into the conversation in hopes that she may be the one to play the next iteration of Storm.

In a recent interview with Empire, the singer and actress shared a story about Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Michael B. Jordan paying a visit to her Atlanta studio while she recorded her Dirty Computer in 2018. Since Black Panther was filming in ATL at the same time, Monáe was also able to meet the film’s director and co-writer, Ryan Coogler.

Monáe revealed to Empire that one of her longtime goals is playing Storm.

“I definitely have thrown it out there. One of my dreams has always been to play Storm,” she said.

In the past, Storm has been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp.

“I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

Fans have been hoping that the sequel to Black Panther will include an appearance from Storm, and the character being played by Janelle Monáe would be the cherry on top.