Mo Money: Jason Derulo Reveals He’s Making $75,000 Per 10-Second Video On TikTok [Video]

In a move that nobody saw coming, Jason Derulo has become one of the biggest names on TikTok–and he doesn’t care what anyone else has to say about it.

Because the app is still in its infancy compared to our other beloved social media platforms, there are a lot of people who still don’t understand what’s going on over there. From dancing challenges to lifestyle hacks, it seems like TikTok’s core audience is a lot younger than Twitter or Instagram, which means there are still a lot of people who have no idea that the app even exists.

Every so often, videos from TikTok make it over to other social media platforms and hit it so big, that users who didn’t know about the app prior get put on. That’s what happened when fans started to see TikTok videos of Jason Derulo on Twitter and Instagram, realizing that the singer was tapping into a whole new audience and really hitting it big.

While some of his TikToks have caused some clowning to come Derulo’s way, something about the nearly 30 million followers he’s gained on the platform suggests he’s not that bothered by it. Jason had a conversation with Complex’s Speedy Mormon recently about his transition over to TikTok, making a whopping $75K a video, and his new singles “Coño” and “Savage Love.”

Check out the interview down below to see what he has to say: