Justice Is Coming: 5 Individuals Arrested In Connection To The Murder Of Pop Smoke

Last week, New York rapper Pop Smoke’s debut album was released by his family and former managers and it’s aimed to debut at #1. This release brought an abundance of love, joy, and celebration surrounding the life of Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, whose life was cut short.

Pop Smoke was killed in Los Angeles earlier this year and ever since the details have been hard to come by–but that could soon change.

According to reports from TMZ, this week could also bring closure to his family on what actually happened on that dark night in the Hollywood Hills when his life was taken.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the LAPD served multiple search warrants around Los Angeles early Thursday morning, and 5 people were arrested on warrants in connection to the rapper’s murder. Sources tell us 3 adults and 2 juveniles were arrested. It’s unclear what the suspects are being charged with, but we’re told all 5 will be interviewed by police and then booked.

LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 9, 2020

We can only hope that the details of this case come together soon and those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Long live the woo!