Que Lastima: Tio Tom Goya CEO Robert Unanue Sparks Reacción Enojado After Besando Culo De Donald Trump

Listen, anyone can make a genuine mistake and say the wrong thing that gets them in hot water with their fans, customers, and the general public. This IS NOT one of those times. Unnecessarily stepping into a steaming pile of s#!t for absolutely no reason will never make any sense to us. We’re looking at you, Desean Jackson.

Yesterday, the CEO of Goya Foods, a staple in millions of latinx households across America, stepped out of his lane to announce his love and admiration for the man who put his people, Hispanic mothers, fathers, and children, in cages for trying to come to this country to live a better life. The same life his father wanted for them when he came here from Spain, “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

Peep his embarrassingly obsequious and traitorous remarks below.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: "We're all truly blessed… to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020

This is pure headassery. We’re not sure if la cabeza de Unanue es hueco o lleno de mierda but we know for sure that the latinx community is NOT pleased. Both former presidential candidate Julian Castro and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the boycott of Goya Foods with the hashtag #Goyaway.

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Get yourself friends like these: this tweet wasn’t up for TWO MINUTES when my friend hit me up with the recipe. (Their note: “the ginger is controversial, but worth it”) (For accessibility:

4 Salt, 1 paprika, 1 cumin, 1 celery powder, 2 garlic powder, .5 ginger , 1 chili powder) pic.twitter.com/5WFe9sL5jE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

The activist organization United We Dream started a petition and made it clear that there will be a public reckoning and they are ready to push the agenda as far as it needs to go. “We don’t support companies who endorse and comply with a White Supremacist regime. Under capitalism, know the power of the dollar in their eyes. We’re using it to make a statement.”

We don't support companies who endorse and comply with a White Supremacist regime. Under capitalism, know the power of the dollar in their eyes. We're using it to make a statement. Pledge your commitment to boycotting Goya Foods today:https://t.co/obBv46tqDg — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) July 10, 2020

