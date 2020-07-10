Take That, Take That, Take That: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Flames Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Over COVID Response [Video]

Atlanta is still in the middle of a raging outbreak of COVID-19 cases and the rest of state of Georgia is not much better.

Governor Brian Kemp is no local hero when it comes to his complete botching of public policy to protect citizens from sickness or worse. The state was one of the last to shutdown as America grew ill and one of the first to open while most of the country was locking down tight.

ATL mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has had quite enough of Kemp’s ineptitude and she isn’t biting her tongue about it either. The fact that she and her family have contracted the novel virus is probably only fueling her fire further. Bottoms has been hitting the cable news circuit hard making it known that she doesn’t f**k with Kemp and yesterday she made it plain for MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

Peep what she had to say about Kemp, her family’s recovery, and her current condition.