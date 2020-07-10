London On Da Track’s Alleged Baby Mama Says He’s Dragging Child Support Case Out; Trying To Stall Making Payments (Exclusive)

The stay at home mom suing producer London On Da Track for walking away from supporting her son accused the producer of trying to draw the case out with unnecessary demands and using legal tricks to stall making payments.

Dayira Jones said London tried to move their next hearing venue to a judge who doesn’t have the power to issue a child support order and demanded a second DNA test after the first one revealed he’d fathered her son, according to her new court filing.

She said they’ve known each other since high school and had been in an on/off intimate relationship for three years when she discovered she was pregnant in 2018. In her court filing, Jones provided photos of London attending the gender reveal, at her bedside when she delivered the child and a copy of the baby’s birth certificate where he admitted he was the father.

The mom said she complied with London’s request for a DNA test at a facility of his choosing. But when she said the results came back saying he was the father, he wanted another test – even though she said they both know he’s the dad.

Jones said she’s willing to take a second test, but said London must begin providing support in the interim for the baby, who she said is on Medicaid. She said London had been providing sporadic child support but abruptly cut off the payments and contact with her when she asked him for money to help pay for the baby’s daycare.

Dayira accused London of trying to move their next hearing so that the assigned judge won’t be able to issue a child support order, “an apparent move to avoid child support order being established at the upcoming Status Conference,” according to her court papers.

We exclusively revealed Jones sued London for child support for her baby boy earlier this year. Jones said London is worth at least $1.5 million and she’s asked for an upward deviation from state child support guidelines.

London promptly countersued her and said that if was the father, he wanted joint primary physical custody of the tot, who just turned one years old. But Jones said London hasn’t seen the boy in almost a year and it would distress the child if someone he knew as a stranger had custody of him. The mom also contended that London’s mother was raising his other son in Arizona while he resided in California.

London also accused his alleged baby mama of violating a court order by posting the DNA test online and mocked his parenting. Jones admitted that she did make the post, but only after public speculation that London may not be her son’s father.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled in the case and both sides are due in court next week.

We’ve reached out to London’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.