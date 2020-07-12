Hilarious Reactions To Jada Pinkett Smith's Entanglement With August Alsina
MORE Hilariously Messy Reactions To Jada Pinkett Smith Confirming Her Entanglement With August Alsina
Everyone’s STILL buzzing over Jada Pinkett Smith bringing herself (and hubby Will) to the Red Table where she confirmed her entanglement with August Alsina in a record-breaking Red Table Talk episode that sent the whole entire internet into an entangled TIZZY.
After a messy week of jokes and speculation, Jada delivered the goods during the biggest episode in Red Table Talk history (12 million+ viewers) that gave us insight into her once fractured marriage with Will while fueling endless entanglement jokes across social media.
Whew, the rest of July and August are about to be a spicy blend of entanglement shenanigans and pandemic paranoia as we continue to survive the absolute worst year EVER.
Hit the flip for MORE hilariously messy reactions to Jada confirming her ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.