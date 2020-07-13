“Don’t Play With Me” Kyrie Irving Sends A Message To Critics Questioning His Love Of Basketball [Video]

Kyrie Irving is growing tired of all the people constantly questioning whether or not he’s actually passionate about basketball anymore.

Over the weekend, the baller sent a message to anyone questioning his love of the game of basketball in light of his increased focus on police and social reform, which ultimately led to him being openly against restarting of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Irving went on Instagram Live with his sister, Asia, on Sunday to give fans a first look at the two colorways she designed for the Kyrie 6. At one point in their conversation, the Brooklyn Nets star seemingly addressed anyone who had something to say about the game and how he plays it.

“It’s about on the court, look at my resume, look at the classics, look at my art,” Kyrie said. “I created it for going on 10-plus years now. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with what I do on a day in and day out basis to provide and go out there and create.”

Throughout the clip, Irving begins by talking about the joy that he gets from playing basketball, later breaking off into a rant about being “a commodity that people make fun of” before returning once again to defend his “art.”

While many fans were upset by Kyrie’s public opposition to restarting the NBA season, his desire to bring about justice for Breonna Taylor and other women of color is only something to be admired.

Just last week, Irving produced a specia for the PlayersTV digital and broadcast network called #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor, which specifically called for action in response to Taylor’s tragic death and encouraged others to continue saying her name on social media.

Good on Kyrie for staying true to himself, no matter what other people may think.