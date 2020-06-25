Jade Cargill Is An Absolute Baddie
Bae Of The Day: Jade Cargill Is A Former College Basketball Star, Current BANGING Model And Future Wrestling Star With A CRAZY Bawdy
As we power through this quarantine and time spent alone at home, we have been doing a lot of perusing the internet for the baddest baes. We have done our best to give you some of the most beautiful, driven, talented women across the worldwide web. All in service of providing you with our Bae Of The Day series.
Sometimes these women are huge celebrities are newsmakers in the reality world, but we also want to highlight women you may be unfamiliar with and want to definitely know down the line. Today’s bae goes by the name Jade Cargill. She’s a former basketball star in high school and college.
Now she’s training to be a professional wrestler and she looks like a natural.
Jade is a mental health and fitness coach. She also has a child with MLB second baseman Brandon Phillips.
View this post on Instagram
Why not live with the drive to inspire? After a bomb workout this morning, time to relax and play with family by the pool. It was hot. No makeup no glam. Brows crazy. Just shake and go. Check out my website in my bio for meal guides, workouts and my favorite-my 8 min ab challenge! 💪🏾🌱💕
Hit the flip to see more of this absolute bombshell.
