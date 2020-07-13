Rick Ross Negotiating Out Of Court With Baby Mama Briana Camille (Exclusive)

Rick Ross has headed to the bargaining table to hash out a settlement deal with his kids’ mother in their custody and child support case.

Lawyers for the Maybach Music CEO and Briana Camille, the pregnant mother of his two small children, filed court papers late last week asking for a hearing scheduled for this week to be postponed in order for the exes to continue working on an out of court settlement, the motion, obtained by BOSSIP states.

Their lawyer asked the judge for another month so that they could “amicably resolve” issues like parenting time, child support and her use of an SUV that she said was a gift from Ross and he said is a company car that she has no right to use, the joint motion states.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the decision.

We exclusively revealed social media star Briana Camille sued the “Money In The Grave” artist for child support and custody, arguing that he’d failed to support their kids, Berkeley, three and Billion, two or helped her pay for prenatal care for their unborn child.

Ross countersued her for joint custody, and argued that she’d kept him away from the kids and accused her of failing to return a Maybach Music Group Mercedes he said he let her drive during their relationship. A judge ordered Ross to pay $8,500 a month in temporary child support.

The judge hasn’t yet ruled on the motion.