Fun-Sized Surprise: Pettiest Reactions To Tory Lanez Being Listed As ‘5’3″ 120 Pounds’ In Leaked Arrest Report
We knew Karaoke&B star Tory Lanez was fun-sized but we didn’t know he was (allegedly) 5’3″ 120 pounds as listed in a leaked booking report stemming from his arrest on felony gun charges while in the car with bestie Megan Thee Stallion.
According to reports, cops searched Tory’s car and found a concealed weapon after an alleged argument outside a house party. Whether or not Meg was involved, we don’t know, but she did have a cut on her foot from broken glass on the floor of that same car.
Whew, A MESS that got even messier when Twitter noticed his height and weight in the not-sure-if-accurate-report that fueled hilariously petty jokes across the internet.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Tory Lanez being listed as ‘5’3″ 120 pounds” in leaked arrest report on the flip.
