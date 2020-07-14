Say What?! Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion’s Night Out Ends With Tory Arrested On Gun Charge

Tory Lanez has been one of the most entertaining MVPs of Quarantine 2020 with Quarantine Radio. The show has given us twerking, vocal talent, and even Gucci store sympathizer Shekinah getting roasted by Tory himself. The singer further proved his MVP status this past weekend, when videos surfaced of him taking a swim with his homie Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner. Many were very surprised that Kylie would be anywhere near Tory after he and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, almost came to blows backstage at a show a few years ago.

As always, when you get too much attention as a rapper, the Hip-Hop police can’t wait to ruin your life and throw you in the clink.

According to reports from TMZ, that’s exactly what happened to Tory after a night out with Meg.

We’ve learned police got a call of a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills residence around 4:30 AM Sunday. When officers arrived, we’re told witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air … and the vehicle took off. Our law enforcement sources say cops got a description of the SUV and located it shortly afterward, and found the rappers inside along with another woman. We’re told Meg had a cut on her foot believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle, and when cops searched it … they found a gun.

Tory was arrested and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony in California. Usually, when anyone catches this charge in Los Angeles, there isn’t much they can do to fight it and end up serving some type of sentence in jail.

Hopefully, for Tory, that isn’t the case and when the full story comes out he’s able to beat the flawed judicial system.