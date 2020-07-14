Here’s Why Tory Lanez AND Kylie Jenner Are Getting Dragged For Putting Megan Thee Stallion In Danger

Megan Thee Stallion needs to go back into quarantine. She was out with Kylie Jenner, blowing the internet up in the process. It was apparently some sort of pool party thing. Tory Lanez was even there. Right after, things went haywire:

Tory Lanez got busted after an alleged argument outside a house party led to cops finding a gun in his car, and Megan Thee Stallion was there too … this according to law enforcement.

We’ve learned police got a call of a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills residence around 4:30 AM Sunday. When officers arrived, we’re told witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air … and the vehicle took off.

Our law enforcement sources say cops got a description of the SUV and located it shortly afterward, and found the rappers inside along with another woman.

We’re told Meg had a cut on her foot believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle, and when cops searched it … they found a gun.

Our sources say Lanez was taken to jail and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle … a felony.